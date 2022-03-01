Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

