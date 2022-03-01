Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 13,429 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

