Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

