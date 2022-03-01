Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

