Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 97,619 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,619 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

