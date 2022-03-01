Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

