Stacks Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.93 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $42.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00200911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.76 or 0.06720930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,350,996 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

