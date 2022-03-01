Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 667,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

