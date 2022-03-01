Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $579,438.25 and approximately $520,045.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

