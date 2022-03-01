Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $181,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

