Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 207,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,865. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

