Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $647.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $647.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011906 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.