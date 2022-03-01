Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $23,783,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

