STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 4.8%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

