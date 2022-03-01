Stepan (SCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Stepan has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
NYSE:SCL opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.49. Stepan has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stepan by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
