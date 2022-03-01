Stepan (SCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:SCL opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.49. Stepan has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stepan by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

