Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

