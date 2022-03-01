stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

