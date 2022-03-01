Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STVN opened at €16.05 ($18.03) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.58 and a 200-day moving average of €22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

