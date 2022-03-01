Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 47,120 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCTY traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.52. 289,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.