Stillwater Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,829,000 after buying an additional 829,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

