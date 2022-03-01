Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

