Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

