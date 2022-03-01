StockNews.com Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

