StockNews.com Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

