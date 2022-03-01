StockNews.com Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $132.02 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.