Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 223 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

