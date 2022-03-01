Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 127 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

