Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,670 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

