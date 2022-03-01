Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

NTRS opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

