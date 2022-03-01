Studio Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,040 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $221.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

