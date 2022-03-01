Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

