Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,095 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE BDX opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average is $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

