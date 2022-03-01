Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 655665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.