Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

