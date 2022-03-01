SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.62 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $26,668.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,719 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

