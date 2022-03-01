Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 6.8%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.12 and last traded at $55.83. Approximately 13,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 389,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

A number of analysts have commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

