Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVCBF. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SVCBF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

