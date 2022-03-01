Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.37 ($136.37).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.50 ($119.66) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.99. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.