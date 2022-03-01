Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.37 ($136.37).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.50 ($119.66) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.99. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

