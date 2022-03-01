Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 161,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

