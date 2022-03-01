Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 11656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

