Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Target were worth $163,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

