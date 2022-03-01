Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

TGT traded up $19.66 on Tuesday, hitting $219.43. 15,770,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

