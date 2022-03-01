TD Securities Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

