Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month Low at $540.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.31), with a volume of 49668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.45).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.40) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £788.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,365.42). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,079.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134.

About Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

