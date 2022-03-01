TechnipFMC plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $16,724,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

