Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.29.

TECK.B stock traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.69. 2,477,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

