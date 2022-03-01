Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Update

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 2,270.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Tefron stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79. Tefron has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Tefron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

