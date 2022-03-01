Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 18.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 199,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,785,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

