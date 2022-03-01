Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to “Outperform”

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 47.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,406,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 452,515 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 116,524.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

