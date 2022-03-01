Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $158.26

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158.26 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 158.26 ($2.12), with a volume of 726114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($2.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.27. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

